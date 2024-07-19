Leo Wealth LLC Buys 596 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. 3,993,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

