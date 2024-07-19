Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1,893.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 835,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,426. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.