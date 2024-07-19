Leo Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,447,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 107,387 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 9,239,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,230,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

