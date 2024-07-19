Leo Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 1,343,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

