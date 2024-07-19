Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 948,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after buying an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.09. 217,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,554. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

