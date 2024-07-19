Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 206 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 3,071,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

