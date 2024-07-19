Leo Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $126.81. 1,439,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,173. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

