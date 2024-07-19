Leo Wealth LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waste Management by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.39.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

