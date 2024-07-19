Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

