Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

