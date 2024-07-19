Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 4,772,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.