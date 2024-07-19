Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Liberty Energy traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 154,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,688,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.