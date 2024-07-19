Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 1,345,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

