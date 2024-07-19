Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 10.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 657,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 866,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $226,733 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

