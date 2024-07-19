Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.23

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 11038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 230,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

