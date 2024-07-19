LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 1.2% Higher

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 3,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
LIXIL Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.
LIXIL Company Profile
LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.