Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,470,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Friday. 7,443,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

