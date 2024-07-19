Lollybomb Meme Coin Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $126.42 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.012619 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,712,737.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

