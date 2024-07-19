Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 46,282 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,063.60. The stock had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,553. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $720.00 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,023.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.82.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

