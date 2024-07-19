Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.79. 15,126,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

