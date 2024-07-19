Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of AAON worth $52,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,784,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 563,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

