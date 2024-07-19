Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.76. 2,077,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,439. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

