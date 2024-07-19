Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 35,073 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.61% of Onto Innovation worth $54,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $29,420,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.01. 482,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,430. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

