Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339,754 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Management by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,254 shares of company stock worth $91,687,892. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Ares Management stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 708,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,234. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

