Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 488,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AAR worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AAR by 889.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 1,116,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

