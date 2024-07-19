Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. 2,220,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

