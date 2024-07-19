Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 101,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

