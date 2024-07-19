Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 40,612 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.61% of SPS Commerce worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce
In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %
SPSC traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,868. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 0.85.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
