Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 138,840 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,737,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Cencora at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $681,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $4,406,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $49,836,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $49,863,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.86. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
