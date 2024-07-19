Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 47,905 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,110.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 42.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.4 %

WIX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. 544,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.