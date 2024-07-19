Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,915 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $48,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

