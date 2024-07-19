Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 49,580 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,580 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 702,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

