Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,165 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,732. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

