Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $7.36 Million Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 382,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the first quarter worth about $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Vestis by 1,124.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vestis by 2,290.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

