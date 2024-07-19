LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,814. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $587.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

