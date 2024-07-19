Lundin Gold (LUG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

7/12/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

7/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

7/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

7/8/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.25.

7/7/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/6/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

5/23/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.50.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$23.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,114. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

