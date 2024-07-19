Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.