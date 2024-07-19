Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.