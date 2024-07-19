Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 535.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. 12,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,136. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48.
Madison Square Garden Sports Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
