Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of MGNI opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

