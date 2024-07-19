ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAN. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of MAN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

