MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.49 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $70.49 million and $2.13 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,915,085 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 133,466,366.95694605 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.5149602 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,862,358.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

