Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.91. 1,331,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,761. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.08.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

