Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marten Transport

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.