Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Marten Transport stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.
In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
