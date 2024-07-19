Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

