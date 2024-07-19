Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $498.13.

MA opened at $448.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.74 and its 200 day moving average is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,052,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,797,220. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

