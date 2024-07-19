McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.33. 3,467,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,969. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

