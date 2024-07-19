McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $259.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.