Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.
Medaro Mining Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.