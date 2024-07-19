Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.85

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 48194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.06.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,717,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

