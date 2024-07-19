Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $30.73 million and approximately $131,922.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,059,503 coins and its circulating supply is 36,304,698 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,053,056 with 36,299,861 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79366884 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $82,249.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.